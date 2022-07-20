IMF: Germany GDP to grow 1.2% in 2022, persistent shutoff of Russian gas the greatest threat

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

IMF said in a report that Germany’s GDP growth is expected at 1.2% in 2022 and 0.8% in 2023. Unemployment rate is estimated at 3.1% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023. Headline inflation is projected at 7.7% in 2022 and 4.8% in 2023.

It added, “uncertainty is very high, with risks to the baseline growth forecast skewed downward and risks to the inflation forecast skewed upward.”

The greatest threat is a “persistent shutoff” of the remaining Russian gas exports to Europe, which could cause “sizable reductions in German economic activity and increases in inflation”.

“Prolonged war and resurging COVID-19 infections could also intensify supply chain disruptions. ”

“Persistently-high inflation and fears of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations can prompt major central banks to tighten policies faster than currently expected”.

