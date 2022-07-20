Wed, Jul 20, 2022 @ 20:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsIMF: Germany GDP to grow 1.2% in 2022, persistent shutoff of Russian...

IMF: Germany GDP to grow 1.2% in 2022, persistent shutoff of Russian gas the greatest threat

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

IMF said in a report that Germany’s GDP growth is expected at 1.2% in 2022 and 0.8% in 2023. Unemployment rate is estimated at 3.1% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2023. Headline inflation is projected at 7.7% in 2022 and 4.8% in 2023.

It added, “uncertainty is very high, with risks to the baseline growth forecast skewed downward and risks to the inflation forecast skewed upward.”

The greatest threat is a “persistent shutoff” of the remaining Russian gas exports to Europe, which could cause “sizable reductions in German economic activity and increases in inflation”.

“Prolonged war and resurging COVID-19 infections could also intensify supply chain disruptions. ”

“Persistently-high inflation and fears of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations can prompt major central banks to tighten policies faster than currently expected”.

Full report here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.