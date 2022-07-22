Fri, Jul 22, 2022 @ 06:12 GMT
HomeLive CommentsJapan CPI core ticked up to 2.2% yoy, core-core up to 1.0%...

Japan CPI core ticked up to 2.2% yoy, core-core up to 1.0% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan all-item CPI dropped from 2.5% yoy to 2.4% yoy in June. CPI core (all-items ex-fresh food), rose from 2.1% yoy to 2.2% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core-core (all-items ex-fresh food, energy) rose from 0.8% yoy to 1.0% yoy.

The CPI core reading has now stayed above BoJ’s 2% target for a third consecutive month. The core-core reading was also the strongest since February 2016.

BoJ left monetary policy unchanged yesterday. According to the new economic forecasts, core CPI will hit 2.3% this year, but then slowed back to 1.4% in fiscal 2023, and then 1.3% in fiscal 2024.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.