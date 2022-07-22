UK PMI composite output dropped to 17-mth low, growth slowed to a crawl

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 52.8 to 52.2 in July, above expectation of 52.0. that’s the lowest level in 24 months. PMI Services dropped from 54.3 to 53.3, above expectation of 53.2. That’s the lowest level in 17 months. PMI Composite dropped from 53.7 to 52.8, a 17-month low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “UK economic growth slowed to a crawl in July, registering the slowest expansion since the lockdowns of early-2021. Although not yet in decline, with pent-up demand for vehicles and consumer-oriented services such as travel and tourism helping to sustain growth in July, the PMI is now at a level consistent with just 0.2% GDP growth….

“The concern is that rising interest rates, as the Bank of England seeks to control inflation, will cause demand growth to weaken further in the coming months. To be hiking interest rates at a time of such weak business growth is unprecedented over the past quarter-century of survey history.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.