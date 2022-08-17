Japan export rose 19.0% yoy in Jul, imports rose 47.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan exports rose 19.0% yoy to JPY 8753B in July, with gains led by auto shipments to US and chips to China. Imports rose 47.2% yoy to JPY 10190B, driven by higher costs of crude oil, coal and liquid natural gas. Trade deficit came in at JPY -1437B. July’s figure marked a full straight year of monthly trade deficits, the longest streak since the 32-month run to February 2015.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports rose 2.1% mom to JPY 8437B. Imports rose 3.5% mom to JPY 10570B. Trade deficit widened to JPY -2133B.

Full release here.