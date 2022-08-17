UK CPI jumped to 10.1% yoy in Jul, core CPI up to 6.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CPI rose 0.6% mom in July, largest monthly rise between June and July since the start of the series in 1988. The food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport divisions made the largest upward contributions.

For the 12 month period, CPI accelerated from 9.4% yoy to 10.1% yoy, above expectation of 9.8% yoy. Indicative models suggest that CPI was last high in 1982, estimated at around 11%. Core CPI accelerated from 5.8% yoy to 6.2% yoy, below expectation of 6.4% yoy.

Full CPI release here.

RPI rose 0.9% mom, 12.3% yoy, versus expectation of 0.8% mom, 12.9% yoy. PPI input came in at 0.1% mom, 22.6% yoy, versus expectation of 1.0% mom, 24.8% yoy. PPI output was at 1.6% mom, 17.1% yoy, versus expectation of 1.6% mom, 17.6% yoy. PPI core output was at 1.0% mom, 14.6% yoy, versus expectation of 0.0% mom, 15.9% yoy.