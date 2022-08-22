Gold’s accelerates down, 1700 vulnerable

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold’s decline from 1807.66 extends further today, on the back on broad based strength in Dollar. The downside accelerations argue that rebound from 1680.83 has completed at 1806.66 already. Deeper fall is likely through 1700 handle.

Nevertheless, strong support is still mildly in favor at around 1680.83 low to contain downside. Above 1772.19 minor resistance should resume the rebound through 1807.66.

However, the rejections by 55 day EMA, and below 55 week EMA are both rather bearish signal. Firm break of 1680.83 cluster support will complete a medium term double top pattern (2074.84, 2070.06). That could prompt deeper selloff to 61.8% retracement of 1046.27 to 2074.84 at 1439.18.