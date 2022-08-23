Tue, Aug 23, 2022 @ 10:31 GMT
France PMI composite dropped to 49.8, entered into contraction

France PMI Manufacturing dropped from 49.5 to 49.0 in August, above expectation of 48.8, a 27-month low. PMI Services dropped from 53.2 to 51.0, below expectation of 53.5, a 16-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 51.7 to 49.8, an 18-month low.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “August flash PMI data for France suggest the economy has now entered into contraction for the first time in a year-and-a-half as a sharp manufacturing downturn more than offset only a marginal increase in service sector activity…

“High inflation has squeezed purchasing power among consumers and businesses alike, although we saw further signs to suggest we have passed peak price pressures… The downward trend in the France PMI may well persist now demand for goods and services is falling.”

