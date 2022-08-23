Eurozone PMI composite dropped to 49.2 in Aug, economic contraction in Q3

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI manufacturing dropped from 49.8 to 49.7 in August, above expectation of 49.0, a 26-month low. PMI Services dropped from 51.2 to 50.2, below expectation of 50.5, a 17-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 49.9 to 49.2, an 18-month low.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The latest PMI data for the eurozone point to an economy in contraction during the third quarter of the year. Cost of living pressures mean that the recovery in the service sector following the lifting of pandemic restrictions has ebbed away, while manufacturing remained mired in contraction in August, seeing another record accumulation of stocks of finished goods as firms were unable to shift products in a falling demand environment. This glut of inventories suggests little prospect of an improvement in manufacturing production any time soon.”

