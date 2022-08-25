US GDP contracted -0.6% annualized in Q2, less than first estimate

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Based on the second estimate, US GDP contracted at -0.6% annualized rate in Q2, comparing to first estimate of -0.9%, PCE price index and core PCE price index were left unchanged at 7.1% and 4.4% respectively.

BEA said: “The decrease in real GDP reflected decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending, that were partly offset by increases in exports and consumer spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased”.

Full release here.