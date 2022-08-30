Tue, Aug 30, 2022 @ 16:08 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Barkin: Recession is obviously a risk in bringing inflation down

Fed Barkin: Recession is obviously a risk in bringing inflation down

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, “we’re committed to returning inflation to our 2% target and we’ll do what it takes to get there. I’d expect inflation to bounce around on the way back to our target.” He didn’t expect inflation to “come down immediately”.

“A recession is obviously a risk in the process,” Barkin said. But, “it doesn’t have to be like a 2008 recession, it doesn’t have to be calamitous. We’re out of balance today…returning to normal might actually mean products on shelves, cars on lots and restaurants fully staffed.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.