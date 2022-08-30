Fed Barkin: Recession is obviously a risk in bringing inflation down

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, “we’re committed to returning inflation to our 2% target and we’ll do what it takes to get there. I’d expect inflation to bounce around on the way back to our target.” He didn’t expect inflation to “come down immediately”.

“A recession is obviously a risk in the process,” Barkin said. But, “it doesn’t have to be like a 2008 recession, it doesn’t have to be calamitous. We’re out of balance today…returning to normal might actually mean products on shelves, cars on lots and restaurants fully staffed.”