France goods consumption volume dropped -0.8% mom in Jul, CPI slowed to 5.8% yoy in Aug

France household consumption in goods, in volume, dropped -0.8% mom in July. The decline was mainly due to further decrease of consumption of manufactured goods (–1.4% after –0.7%). Food consumption also decreased further (–0.4% after –0.3%). Energy consumption fell back (–0.4% after +2.7% in June).

All item CPI slowed from 6.1% yoy to 5.8% yoy in August. Food inflation rose from 6.8% yoy to 7.7% yoy. Energy inflation slowed from 28.5% yoy to 22.2% yoy. Manufactured products inflation rose from 2.7% yoy to 3.5% yoy. Services inflation was unchanged at 3.9% yoy.