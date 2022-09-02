BCC expects negative UK GDP growth in Q2, Q3, Q4, inflation to peak at 14%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Chambers of Commerce said in a release that the UK economy is expected to “plunge into recession” before the end of 2022, with inflation “spiking to 14%”. Also, “lingering weakness in growth expected to continue into 2024”.

BCC downgraded UK GDP growth forecast for 2022 from 3.5% to 3.3%. Also, a recession is forecast for the UK this year, with negative economic growth for Q2, Q3, and Q4. It expects the economy to return to 0.2% growth in 2023, and 1% growth in 2024.

Inflation is projected to reach 14% in Q4 2022, upgraded from prior forecast of 10%. CPI is forecast to slow to 5% in 2023, and then return to BoE’s 2% target in 2024.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BCC also expects BoE interest rate to increase from 2% in 2022 to 3% in 2023 and 2024.

Full release here.