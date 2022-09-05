Mon, Sep 05, 2022 @ 13:42 GMT
Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 49.8, economy undergoing its weakest spell for nine years

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 49.8 in August, down from July’s 51.2, a 17-month low. PMI Composite was finalized at 48.9, down from prior month’s 49.9, a 18-month low.

Looking at some member states, Ireland PMI Composite dropped to 51.0 (18-month low). Spain dropped to 50.5 (7-month low). France dropped to 50.4 (17-month low). Italy recovered to 49.6, (2-month high). Germany dropped to 46.9 (27-month low).

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“A second month of deteriorating business conditions in the euro area adds to the likelihood of GDP contracting in the third quarter…. The deterioration is also becoming more broad-based, with services now joining manufacturing in reporting falling output..”

“Although the overall rate of decline remains only modest, commensurate with GDP falling at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%, the latest data point to the economy undergoing its weakest spell for nine years, excluding the downturns seen during the height of the pandemic.”

Full release here.

