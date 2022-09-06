CAD/JPY upside breakout, targets 108.52, then 109.93

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CAD/JPY breaks through 107.62 high today on broad based Yen selloff. The break of near term channel resistance also indicates upside acceleration. Further rally is expected now as long as 106.55 minor support holds. Next near term targets are 161.8% projection of 101.39 to 105.07 from 102.57 at 108.52, and then 200% projection at 109.93.

Current development also indicates resumption of long term up trend from 73.80 (2020 low). Next medium term target is 161.8% projection of 73.80 to 91.16 from 84.65 at 112.73.