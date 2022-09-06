Tue, Sep 06, 2022 @ 14:25 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCAD/JPY upside breakout, targets 108.52, then 109.93

CAD/JPY upside breakout, targets 108.52, then 109.93

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

CAD/JPY breaks through 107.62 high today on broad based Yen selloff. The break of near term channel resistance also indicates upside acceleration. Further rally is expected now as long as 106.55 minor support holds. Next near term targets are 161.8% projection of 101.39 to 105.07 from 102.57 at 108.52, and then 200% projection at 109.93.

Current development also indicates resumption of long term up trend from 73.80 (2020 low). Next medium term target is 161.8% projection of 73.80 to 91.16 from 84.65 at 112.73.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.