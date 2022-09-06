Tue, Sep 06, 2022 @ 14:25 GMT
UK PMI construction recovered to 49.2, but further weakness ahead

UK PMI Construction recovered from 48.9 to 49.2 in August, above expectation of 48.0. S&P Global noted that activity was down for the second month running. New orders and employment had softer rises. But supply-chain disruption and inflationary pressures eased.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK construction sector looks set to be in for a challenging period, according to the latest PMI data. Not only did construction activity fall for the second month running, but a range of indicators from the survey pointed to further weakness ahead.”

