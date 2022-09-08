ECB hikes 75bps, more hikes over the next several meetings

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB raises the three key interest rates by 75bps today. The main refinancing , marginal lending facility and deposit facility rates are 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively. The Governing Council also expects to raise interest rates further over the “next several meetings”. Decisions will continue to be “data-dependent” and follow a “meeting-by-meeting approach”.

ECB staff projections now show inflation averaging 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023, and then 2.3% in 2024. Recent data point to a “substantial slowdown” in growth, with the economy expected to “stagnate later in the year and in Q1 of 2023. Staff now projects the economy to grow by 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023, and then 1.9% in 2024.

Full statement here.