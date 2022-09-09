Fri, Sep 09, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Knot: we only have one problem on our plate - inflation

ECB Knot: we only have one problem on our plate – inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot told Dutch radio BNR today, “We expect inflation to keep rising in the coming months, so that means we only have one problem on our plate: inflation. And that will mean that we will have to slow economic growth at least a bit to reduce inflation”.

Another Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said , “Inflation remains unacceptably high. The priority now is to vigorously continue the normalization of monetary policy.” While not commenting on the terminal rate of the current cycle, he said that ECB was still “quite far” from neutral rate.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, the central bank must be “orderly and determined” with rate hike. He expects inflation to stay high next year and come back to 2% target by 2024.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.