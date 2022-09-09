ECB Knot: we only have one problem on our plate – inflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot told Dutch radio BNR today, “We expect inflation to keep rising in the coming months, so that means we only have one problem on our plate: inflation. And that will mean that we will have to slow economic growth at least a bit to reduce inflation”.

Another Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said , “Inflation remains unacceptably high. The priority now is to vigorously continue the normalization of monetary policy.” While not commenting on the terminal rate of the current cycle, he said that ECB was still “quite far” from neutral rate.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, the central bank must be “orderly and determined” with rate hike. He expects inflation to stay high next year and come back to 2% target by 2024.