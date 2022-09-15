Japan reports record monthly trade deficit, on record increase in imports

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan exports rose 22.1% yoy to JPY 8062B in August, driven by shipments of auto and chip-related equipment. Imports rose 49.9% yoy to JPY 10879B. That’s the largest increase by value on record, since data became available back in 1979. The rise was driven by higher prices for energy including crude oil, coal, and LNG.

Trade deficit came in at JPY -2817B. That’s the largest monthly trade deficit on record. That’s also the 13th straight month of year-on-year trade shortfalls.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports dropped -0.7% mom to JPY 8379B. Imports rose 1.5% to JPY 10750B. Trade deficit came in at JPY -2371B.