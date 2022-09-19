Tue, Sep 20, 2022 @ 02:53 GMT
Ethereum tumbling, bitcoin follows

Ethereum plummets further today and the post “merge surge” decline extends. Deeper fall is expected as long as 1474.00 minor resistance holds. Next near term target is 100% projection of 2028.90 to 1418.47 from 1787.45 at 1177.02. Firm break there could bring downside acceleration through 878.5 to 161.8% projection at 799.77.

Bitcoin’s development is even worse. Deeper decline is expected as long as 20167 resistance holds, for 17575 low. Break there will target 100% projection of 25198 to 18518 from 22764 at 16084.

