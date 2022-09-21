EUR/CHF holding above 0.9530 temp low after selloff

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Euro drops broadly today, in particular against Swiss Franc. The selloff came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization for the invasion of Ukraine. That’s the first such mobilization since World War II, and would call up 300k reservists. Putin also warned that Russia has “various means of destruction”. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect” he said, adding that “this is not a bluff!”.

Last week, Putin had the first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since the pandemic, in Uzbekistan. China’s official news agency reported that Xi told Putin China will work with Russia to deepen practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, connectivity and other areas.

For now, EUR/CHF is still holding above 0.9530 temporary low, and down trend resumption is not confirmed yet. On break of 0.9530, EUR/CHF should target 61.8% projection of 1.0512 to 0.9550 from 0.9864 at 0.9269.