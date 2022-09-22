Thu, Sep 22, 2022 @ 13:51 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE hikes 50bps, 3 members want 75bps, one want 25bps

BoE hikes 50bps, 3 members want 75bps, one want 25bps

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE raises Bank rate by 50bps to 2.25% as widely expected. The voting was not unanimous, with five MPC members Andrew Bailey, Ben Broadbent, Jon Cunliffe, Huw Pill, and Silvana Tenreyro, voted for the decisions. Three members, Jonathan Haskel, Catherine L Mann and Dave Ramsden voted for 75bps hike. One member, Swati Dhingra, voted or 25bps hike.

The Committee voted unanimous to reduce the stock of purchased government bonds by GBP 80B over the next 12 months, to a total of GBP 758B, as set out in August meeting minutes.

BoE also said that the MPC will consider and make decision on the Bank Rate “at each meeting”. The scale, pace and timing of any further changes will reflect the assessment of economic outlook and inflationary pressures. It maintain the pledge to “respond forcefully” if outlook suggests “more persistent inflation pressures”.

Full statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.