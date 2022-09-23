UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped to new record low at -49

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped further from -44 to -49 in September, hitting another record low since 1974. Personal financial situation over next 12 months dropped -9 pts to -40. General economic situation over next 12 months dropped -8 pts to -68. Major purchase index was unchanged at -38.

“Consumers are buckling under the pressure of the UK’s growing cost-of-living crisis driven by rapidly rising food prices, domestic fuel bills and mortgage payments. They are asking themselves when and how the situation will improve.” Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.