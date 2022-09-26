Fed Collins: A more modest slowdown is achievable

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said, “I do anticipate that accomplishing price stability will require slower employment growth and a somewhat higher unemployment rate.” But she added that “the goal of a more modest slowdown, while challenging, is achievable.”
“A significant economic or geopolitical event could push our economy into a recession as policy tightens further,” she warned. “Moreover, calibrating policy in these circumstances will be complicated by the fact that some effects of monetary policy work with a lag.”