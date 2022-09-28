Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 05:48 GMT
Australia retail sales rose 0.6% mom in Aug

Australia retail sales turnover rose 0.6% mom to AUD 34.88B in August, slightly above expectation of 0.5% mom. That’s the eighth consecutive monthly increase.

Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the ABS, said: “This month’s rise was driven by the combined increase in food related industries, with cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services up 1.3 per cent and food retailing up 1.1 per cent.”

“While households continue to spend, non-food industry results were mixed and only contributed a small amount to the total rise in retail turnover.”

