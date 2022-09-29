Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 93.7, EU down to 106.4

Thu, Sep 29, 2022 @ 13:54 GMT
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 97.3 to 93.7 in September. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 107.9 to 106.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 25.4 to 29.3.

Eurozone Industrial confidence dropped from 1.0 to -0.4. Services confidence dropped from 8.1 to 4.9. Consumer confidence dropped from -25.0 to -28.8. Retail trade confidence dropped from -6.5 to -8.4. Construction confidence dropped from 3.4 to 1.6.

EU ESI dropped from 96.1 to 92.6. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI fell markedly in Germany (-4.8), the Netherlands (-3.7), Italy (-3.7), France (-3.2), Poland (-2.4) and, to a lesser extent, Spain (-1.0).

