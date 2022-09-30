Fri, Sep 30, 2022 @ 13:19 GMT
US PCE price slowed to 6.2% yoy, core PCE rose to 4.9% yoy

US personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 71.6B in August, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.4% mom or USD 67.6B, above expectation of 0.2% mom.

PCE price index rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. PCE core price index, ex-food and energy, rose 0.6% mom, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Prices for goods dropped -0.3% mom while prices for services rose 0.6% mom. Food prices rose 0.8% mom. Energy prices dropped -5.5% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index slowed from 6.4% yoy to 6.2% yoy, below expectation of 6.6% yoy. PCE core price index, ex-food and energy, accelerated from 4.7% yoy to 4.9% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. Goods prices rose 8.6% yoy while services prices rose 5.0% yoy. Food prices jumped 12.4% yoy and energy prices jumped 24.7% yoy.

