Eurozone PPI up 5.0% mom, 43.3% yoy in Aug

Eurozone PPI rose 5.0% mom 43.3% yoy in August. For the month,industrial producer prices increased by 11.8% in the energy sector, by 0.8% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.4% for capital goods, by 0.3% for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.3%.

EU PPI rose 4.9% mom, 43.0% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+28.4%), Bulgaria (+12.5%) and Hungary (+10.6%), while the only decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-1.8%), Portugal (-0.6%) and Czechia (-0.1%).

Full release here.

