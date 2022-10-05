Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 05:31 GMT
RBNZ hikes by 50bps, considered 75bps

RBNZ raises Official Cash Rate by 50bps 3.50% as widely expected. In the summary of record it’s noted that the Committee considered whether to hike by 50bps or 75bps, but decided that 50bps was appropriate at this meeting.

In the statement, RBNZ noted that domestic spending has remained “resilient”. Employment levels are “high” while productivity capacity is “constrained” by labor shortages. wage pressures are “heightened”. Also, “spending continues to outstrip the capacity to supply goods and services, with a range of indicators continuing to highlight broad-based pricing pressures.”

