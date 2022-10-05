US PMI services dropped slightly to 56.7

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI dropped slightly from 56.9 to 56.7 in September, above expectation of 56.0. Looking at some details, business activity/production dropped from 60.9 to 59.1. New orders dropped from 61.8 to 60.6. Employment rose from 50.2 to 53.0. Prices dropped from 71.5 to 68.7.

ISM said: “The services sector had a slight pullback in growth for the month of September due to decreases in business activity and new orders. Employment improved and supplier deliveries slowed at a slightly slower rate.

“Based on comments from Business Survey Committee respondents, there have been improvements regarding supply chain efficiency, operating capacity and materials availability; however, performance remains less than ideal. Employment continued to improve despite the restricted labor market.”

Full release here.