Eurozone retail sales volume dropped -0.3% mom in Aug, EU down -0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume dropped -0.3% mom in August, matched expectations. Retail trade volume decreased by -0.8% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.2% for non-food products and by 3.2% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales volume dropped -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-2.2%), Germany (-1.3%) and Malta (-1.1%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+7.0%), Luxembourg (+3.8%) and Ireland (+3.5%).

