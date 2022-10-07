Fri, Oct 07, 2022 @ 12:17 GMT
BoE Ramsden: The central question is how forceful we need to be

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said in a speech that before the November MPC meeting, policymakers will be seeking answers to “a range of questions” to assess how quickly inflation will return to target.

For him, the questions include: “is there any evidence that the tight labour market is easing; what is the revised outlook for demand in view of the Government’s fiscal announcements; are domestically generated inflation pressures consistent with returning inflation to the 2 per cent target; and what do financial market developments tell us.”

Meanwhile, the “central question” for all MPC members is “how forceful do we need to be, to ensure inflation does return sustainably to the 2% target”.

Full speech here.

