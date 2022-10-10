Fed Evans sees interest rate above 4.5% early next year

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “we can bring inflation down relatively quickly while also avoiding a recession.” He pointed to Fed’s projections that unemployment rate will rise form current 3.5% to 4.4% by the end of next year. Core inflation will dropped from August’s 6.2 to 2.8% then.

That’s a “pretty good looking soft landing,” he said. “While this does represent a noticeably softer labor market when compared with today’s, these certainly are not recession-like numbers.”

Evans saw federal funds rising to “a bit above 4.5%” early next year, then “remaining at this level for some time.”