Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Evans sees interest rate above 4.5% early next year

Fed Evans sees interest rate above 4.5% early next year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, “we can bring inflation down relatively quickly while also avoiding a recession.” He pointed to Fed’s projections that unemployment rate will rise form current 3.5% to 4.4% by the end of next year. Core inflation will dropped from August’s 6.2 to 2.8% then.

That’s a “pretty good looking soft landing,” he said. “While this does represent a noticeably softer labor market when compared with today’s, these certainly are not recession-like numbers.”

Evans saw federal funds rising to “a bit above 4.5%” early next year, then “remaining at this level for some time.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.