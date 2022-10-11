Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 83.7, RBA averted a much bigger fall

Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 05:27 GMT
Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index dropped -0.9% mom to 83.7 in October. Westpac said the index remains in “deeply pessimistic territory”, at a level comparable to the lows “briefly reached during the pandemic”, and during the Global Financial Crisis.

It added RBA’s smaller than expected 25bps rate hike “averted a much bigger fall” in sentiment. Sentiment amongst those sampled before the RBA decision showed a “depressing” 77.4 index read. But the post RBA “relief rebound” is “unlikely to be repeated in future months”.

Westpac expects four more consecutive 25bps rate hikes at RBA’s November, December, February and March meetings.

