Fed Mester: There has been no progress on inflation

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, “Unacceptably high and persistent inflation remains the key challenge facing the U.S. economy. Despite some moderation on the demand side of the economy and nascent signs of improvement in supply side conditions, there has been no progress on inflation.”

“Monetary policy is moving into restrictive territory and will need to be there for some time in order to put inflation on a sustained downward path to our 2 percent goal,” she said, adding “I do not anticipate any cuts in the fed funds target range next year.”

“With growth well below trend over the next couple of years, it is possible that a shock could push the U.S. economy into recession for a time,” Mester said, adding “none of this is painless,” but it is necessary, as high inflation exerts heavy costs on the economy.

