Wed, Oct 12, 2022 @ 04:21 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUSD/JPY breaks to new 24-yr high as Japan just closely watching

USD/JPY breaks to new 24-yr high as Japan just closely watching

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

USD/JPY finally breaks through 145.89 resistance to resume up trend to new 24-year high. It’s on track towards 1998 high at 147.68. But there is not clear sign of imminent intervention by Japan yet.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki just repeated that what was important was the speed of forex moves. Japan will closely watch forex moves with a sense of urgency.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said echoed that the government is “closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency” and will ” take appropriate steps on excess FX moves”.

The message has been consistent that Japan is mindful of fast, one-sided depreciation of yen, rather than the actual rate.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.