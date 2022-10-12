Wed, Oct 12, 2022 @ 20:05 GMT
BoE Pill: A significant monetary policy response required in Nov

By ActionForex.com

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said in a speech, “Given the uncertain world and volatile markets we face, November can seem a long time away. At present, I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required to the significant macro and market news of the past few weeks.”

“But I will see when we get to November how events have evolved in the meantime. As always, my policy choices will be driven by the data and guided by pursuit of the inflation target,” he added.

Full speech here.

