Fed Kashkari: I don’t see how we can stop if underlying inflation doesn’t flatten out

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said yesterday, “I’ve said publicly that I could easily see us getting into the mid-4%s early next year.”

“But if we don’t see progress in underlying inflation or core inflation, I don’t see why I would advocate stopping at 4.5%, or 4.75% or something like that,” he added. “We need to see actual progress in core inflation and services inflation and we are not seeing it yet.”

“That number that I offered is predicated on a flattening out of that underlying inflation,” Kashkari said. “If that doesn’t happen, then I don’t see how we can stop.”