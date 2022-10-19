UK CPI rose to 10.1% yoy in Sep, Food prices up 14.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CPI rose 0.5% mom in September, above expectation of 0.4% mom. In the 12 months to September, CPI accelerated from 9.9% yoy to 10.1% yoy, above expectation of 10.0% yoy. That’s the highest level since around 1982 based on modelled estimates. CPI core also rose from 6.3% yoy to 6.5% yoy, above expectation of 6.4% yoy.

ONS said: “Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between August and September 2022. The continued fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest, partially offsetting, downward contribution to the change in the rates.”

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices accelerated from 13.1% yoy to 14.6% yoy. After 14 consecutive months of acceleration, current rate is estimated to be the highest since 1980.

Also released, RPI came in at 0.7% mom, 12.6% yoy versus expectation of 0.5% mom, 12.4% yoy. PPI input was at 0.4% mom, 20.0% yoy. PPI output was at 0.2% mom, 15.9% yoy. PPI output core was at 0.7% mom, 14.0% yoy.

