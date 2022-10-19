Canada CPI ticked down to 6.9% yoy in Sep, food inflation rose to 11.4% yoy

Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 18:38 GMT
Canada CPI slowed from 7.0% yoy to 6.9% yoy in September, slightly above expectation of 6.8% yoy. Food prices inflation rose to 11.4% yoy, the fastest rate since 1981’s 11.9% yoy. Also, prices for food purchases from stores have been increasing at a faster rate than all-items CPI for 10 consecutive months. Excluding food and energy, CPI accelerated from 5.3% yoy to 5.4% yoy.

CPI median dipped from 4.8% yoy to 4.7% yoy, versus expectation of 4.8% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 5.2% yoy, above expectation of of 5.1% yoy. CPI common accelerated from 5.7% yoy to 6.0% yoy, above expectation of 5.6% yoy.

