Canada CPI ticked down to 6.9% yoy in Sep, food inflation rose to 11.4% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI slowed from 7.0% yoy to 6.9% yoy in September, slightly above expectation of 6.8% yoy. Food prices inflation rose to 11.4% yoy, the fastest rate since 1981’s 11.9% yoy. Also, prices for food purchases from stores have been increasing at a faster rate than all-items CPI for 10 consecutive months. Excluding food and energy, CPI accelerated from 5.3% yoy to 5.4% yoy.

CPI median dipped from 4.8% yoy to 4.7% yoy, versus expectation of 4.8% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 5.2% yoy, above expectation of of 5.1% yoy. CPI common accelerated from 5.7% yoy to 6.0% yoy, above expectation of 5.6% yoy.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.