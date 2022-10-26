Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 22:10 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC hikes only 50bps, downgrades growth and inflation forecasts

BoC hikes only 50bps, downgrades growth and inflation forecasts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC hikes overnight by only 50bps to 3.75%, disappointing those expecting a 75bps hike. Bank Rate and deposit rate are at 4.00% and 3.75% respectively. The central bank maintains tightening bias, and noted that “the Governing Council expects that the policy interest rate will need to rise further”.

In the new economic projections, GDP growth was downgraded from 3.5% to 3.3% in 2022, from 1.8% to 0.9% in 2023, and from 2.4% to 2.0% in 2024. CPI inflation forecasts was also downgraded from 7.2% to 6.9% in 2022, from 4.6% to 4.1% in 2023, and from 2.3% to 2.2% in 2024.

Full statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.