France GDP growth slowed to 0.2% qoq in Q3, matched expectations. That compares to 0.5% qoq growth in Q2.

Final domestic demand (excluding inventories) contributed positively to GDP growth this quarter (+0.4%). Thus, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) accelerated strongly after an already relatively dynamic start to the year (+1.3%), while household consumption expenditure were stable (+0.0%). Foreign trade contributed negatively to GDP growth (-0.5%),

