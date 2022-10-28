Swiss KOF dropped to 90.9, economic outlook remains subdued

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer decreased from 93.8 to 90.9 in October, below expectation of 93.0. The index is now below its long-term average for the sixth month in a row. Outlook for the economy in the coming months “remains subdued”.

KOF said: “The downward movement of the barometer is primarily driven by bundles of indicators from the manufacturing as well as the accommodation and food service activities sectors. Indicators for the construction sector, the financial and insurance services, and private consumption remained almost unchanged compared to the previous month. By contrast, indicators for the sector other services showed a slightly positive trend.”

Full release here.