Fri, Oct 28, 2022 @ 08:36 GMT
Germany GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q3, avoided contraction

Germany GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q3, much better than expectation of -0.2% qoq contraction. The economy finally exceeded pre-pandemic level in Q4 2019 for the first time.

Destatis said, “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine. The economic performance in the third quarter of 2022 was mainly based on private consumption expenditure.”

