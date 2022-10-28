Fri, Oct 28, 2022 @ 14:54 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE price index unchanged at 6.2% yoy, core CPI rose to...

US PCE price index unchanged at 6.2% yoy, core CPI rose to 5.1% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 78.9B in September, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Spending rose 0.6% or USD 113.0B, above expectation of 0.4% mom.

Headline PCE price index rose 0.3% mom, while core PCE price index rose 0.5% mom. Prices for goods dropped -0.1% mom while prices for services rose 0.6% mom. Food prices increased 0.6% mom and energy prices dropped -2.4% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index was unchanged at 6.2% yoy, above expectation of 5.8% yoy. Core PCE price index rose to 5.1% yoy, up from 4.9% yoy, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. Prices for goods rose 8.1% yoy while prices for services rose 5.3% yoy. Food prices rose 11.9% yoy and energy prices rose 20.3% yoy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.