US PCE price index unchanged at 6.2% yoy, core CPI rose to 5.1% yoy

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 78.9B in September, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Spending rose 0.6% or USD 113.0B, above expectation of 0.4% mom.

Headline PCE price index rose 0.3% mom, while core PCE price index rose 0.5% mom. Prices for goods dropped -0.1% mom while prices for services rose 0.6% mom. Food prices increased 0.6% mom and energy prices dropped -2.4% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index was unchanged at 6.2% yoy, above expectation of 5.8% yoy. Core PCE price index rose to 5.1% yoy, up from 4.9% yoy, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. Prices for goods rose 8.1% yoy while prices for services rose 5.3% yoy. Food prices rose 11.9% yoy and energy prices rose 20.3% yoy.

