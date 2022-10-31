Mon, Oct 31, 2022 @ 11:20 GMT
Eurozone CPI rose to 10.7% yoy in Oct, core CPI up to 5.0% yoy

Eurozone CPI accelerated from 9.9% yoy to 10.7% yoy in October, above expectation of 9.9% yoy. CPI core (all-items ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco also rose from 4.8% yoy to 5.0% yoy, above expectation of 4.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (41.9%, compared with 40.7% in September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.1%, compared with 11.8% in September), non-energy industrial goods (6.0%, compared with 5.5% in September) and services (4.4%, compared with 4.3% in September).

