Eurozone CPI rose to 10.7% yoy in Oct, core CPI up to 5.0% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated from 9.9% yoy to 10.7% yoy in October, above expectation of 9.9% yoy. CPI core (all-items ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco also rose from 4.8% yoy to 5.0% yoy, above expectation of 4.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (41.9%, compared with 40.7% in September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.1%, compared with 11.8% in September), non-energy industrial goods (6.0%, compared with 5.5% in September) and services (4.4%, compared with 4.3% in September).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.