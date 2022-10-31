Mon, Oct 31, 2022 @ 11:20 GMT
Eurozone GDP growth slowed to 0.2% qoq in Q3

Eurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q3, slightly above expectation of 0.1% qoq, but much slower than Q2’s 0.8% qoq. EU GDP grew 0.2% qoq too, slowed from Q2’s 0.7% qoq.

Among the Member States for which data are available for the third quarter of 2022, Sweden (+0.7%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Italy (+0.5%), Portugal and Lithuania (both +0.4%). Declines were recorded in Latvia (-1.7%) as well as in Austria and Belgium (both -0.1%). The year-on-year growth rates were positive for all countries except for Latvia (-0.4%).

Full report here.

