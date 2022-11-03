Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 04:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsChina Caixin PMI services dropped to 48.4, lowest since May

China Caixin PMI services dropped to 48.4, lowest since May

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China Caixin PMI Services dropped from 49.3 to 48.4 in October, below expectation of 49.2. PMI Composite dropped from 48.5 to 48.3. Both were the lowest readings since May.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Both supply and demand contracted to different degrees. The overall employment level increased slightly thanks to an expansion in employment of the services sector. Input costs for all surveyed enterprises rose slightly, while prices charged remained stable. Market sentiment improved but was still below the long-term average.

“Overall, the negative impact of Covid controls on the economy lingered, and the economy was faced with increasing downward pressure. In October, activities in the manufacturing and services sectors continued to shrink, while supply and both domestic and overseas demand contracted. Business costs increased. Service providers were in a better position than manufacturers in terms of prices charged and employment.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.