Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 10:05 GMT
Swiss CPI slowed to 3.0% yoy in Oct, core CPI down to 1.8% yoy

Swiss CPI rose 0.1% mom in October, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) was flat at 0.0% mom. Domestic products prices dropped -0.1% mom. Imported products prices rose 0.4% mom. Goods prices rose 0.4% mom while services produces dropped -0.2% mom.

Annually, CPI slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.0% yoy, below expectation of 3.2% yoy. Core CPI slowed form 2.0% yoy to 1.8% yoy. Domestic products prices slowed from 1.8% yoy to 1.7% yoy. Imported product prices slowed from 7.8% yoy to 6.9% yoy. Goods inflation slowed from 5.9% yoy to 5.7% yoy. Services inflation slowed form 1.2% yoy to 0.9% yoy.

