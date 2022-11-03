ECB Kazaks: There’s no need to pause at the turn of the year

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said, “it’s clear that interest rates will need to rise much higher to bring inflation down to the target of 2% over medium term.”
“There’s no need to pause at the turn of the year. The rate increases must continue into the next year — until inflation, especially core inflation, shows a visible slowdown,” he said.
“In my view, recession in the euro area is a baseline scenario, but so far it’s likely to be relatively shallow and brief,” Kazaks said. “And hence insufficient to break the backbone of inflation persistence.”