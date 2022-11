US non-farm payroll employment grew 261k in October, well above expectation of 200k. Prior month’s figure was also revised sharply higher from 263k to 315k. Monthly job growth has averaged 407k thus far in 2022.

Unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.7%, above expectation of 3.6%. Number of unemployed persons rose 306k to 6.1m. Labor force participation rate, dropped -0.1% to 62.2%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom.

